Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann (Ghent) Smith. View Sign

Peggy Ann Ghent



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; great-niece, Amber McFall Toledo; sister, Willo Ghent Windsor all of Searcy; and friend, Michael Grady of Hazen.



Her memories will be forever cherished by sisters, Katie Ghent Langford of Searcy and Dixie Ghent Freeling (Flynn) of Conway; her sons, Steven Smith of Hot Springs, Michael Smith of Conway; and daughter, Kellye Bing (Clark) of Cabot. The joys of Peggy's life, her grandchildren; Dylan and Meghan Smith of Conway, Grace, Carter and Cassle Bing of Cabot; relatives and friends.



Peggy was a graduate of Searcy High School and attended the University of Central Arkansas. She worked for the Arkansas Employment Security Division until retirement. Peggy was a catalyst in helping the Y.B.M.A girls softball program develop in Conway.



Peggy enjoyed watching the Arkansas Razorbacks, being outdoors, and playing golf with the ladies at Centennial Valley.



To her children and grandchildren, she was affectionately known as "Pancakes". She loved nothing more than simply spending time with them.



A Gathering Celebrating her Life will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.



A special thank you for the care and kind words provided by staff at Baptist Hospital and Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. Peggy Ann Ghent Smith , 77 of Conway, completed her earthly journey on March 10, 2019. She was born November 27, 1941 in Searcy, Arkansas to Shelby and Annie Brown Ghent.Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; great-niece, Amber McFall Toledo; sister, Willo Ghent Windsor all of Searcy; and friend, Michael Grady of Hazen.Her memories will be forever cherished by sisters, Katie Ghent Langford of Searcy and Dixie Ghent Freeling (Flynn) of Conway; her sons, Steven Smith of Hot Springs, Michael Smith of Conway; and daughter, Kellye Bing (Clark) of Cabot. The joys of Peggy's life, her grandchildren; Dylan and Meghan Smith of Conway, Grace, Carter and Cassle Bing of Cabot; relatives and friends.Peggy was a graduate of Searcy High School and attended the University of Central Arkansas. She worked for the Arkansas Employment Security Division until retirement. Peggy was a catalyst in helping the Y.B.M.A girls softball program develop in Conway.Peggy enjoyed watching the Arkansas Razorbacks, being outdoors, and playing golf with the ladies at Centennial Valley.To her children and grandchildren, she was affectionately known as "Pancakes". She loved nothing more than simply spending time with them.A Gathering Celebrating her Life will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.A special thank you for the care and kind words provided by staff at Baptist Hospital and Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital. Funeral Home Roller-McNutt Funeral Home

650 Central Landing Blvd

Conway , AR 72032

(501) 327-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close