Peggy Bland Shackleton, age 59, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, died at 5:30p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Conway Regional Medical Center after fighting cancer. She was born on July 5, 1960 in Iwakuni, Japan to Lewis and the late Hisako (Tamaki) Bland. She married John Shackleton on April 17, 1997 in Wichita Falls, Texas and he proceeded her in death on February 2, 2014.
Peggy proudly served her country in the USAF prior to becoming a mother to Kyle Shackleton of Greenbrier and Josh Shackleton of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her sisters, Susie Bland Magie of Houston, Texas, and Betty (Robert) Burns of Vienna, Virginia; one brother, James (Kitty) Bland, Thailand; and four nieces and nephews.
She worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service up until her death. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 27, 2019