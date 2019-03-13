Peggy Fain Hoskins, age 60, of Conway, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma on March 25, 1958. Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Fain; sister, Jerina Fain Tucker, and step-father, Scott A. Sanders.
Peggy is survived by her best friend and soul mate, Carl Hoskins; mother, Levern Sanders; children, Anthony Perry Smith (Jessica) and Heather Renee Smith; brother, Tony Fain; step-sister, Donna Morgan; step-brother, Randy Morgan; five grandchildren, and step-mother, Margie Fain.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St, Jacksonville, 501-982-3400.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019