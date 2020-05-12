Peggy Louise Pruitt, 66, of Greenbrier, Arkansas went to her heavenly home on May 10, 2020. She was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on October 11, 1953 to Dean and Donna Goodman.
Peggy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas. She was an amazing loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Peggy was a teacher at Guy Perkins School for many years as well as being a secretary at Greenbrier High School.
She is proceeded by her parents, Dean and Donna Goodman; son, Johnny Pruitt; and father-in-law, Arlis Pruitt.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Don Pruitt; two daughters, April Pruitt and Jennifer (Aaron) Bradley; four grandchildren, Kayla (Jeff) McElyea, Courtney (Adrian) Medina, Arlie Pruitt, and Hunter Pruitt; five great grandchildren, Elijah, Ruckus, Easton, Ryder, Lola; one brother, Mark (Becky) Goodman; two sisters, Patsy (Dickey) McMillen, and Marsha Kay (Jerry) Snowden; daughter-in-law, Melanie Pruitt; mother-in-law, Helen Pruitt; sister-in-law, Judy (Louis) Stell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1:00pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Thorn Cemetery with Brother Gaylon King officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 12, 2020.