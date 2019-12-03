|
|
Pejoe was the son of the late Raymond and Dolly (Stone) Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Sloss) Clark;
children Clay Clark (Becca), Tammy Clark-Pruitt and Kim Clark.
His grandchildren, Baylee Barden, Hunter Barden, Ethan Clark and
Colt River Clark and great-grandchildren, Paisley Barden and
Huck Lee; brothers, Jesse Clark and Melton Clark and sister
Rheba Nell (Clark) Henry and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sister, Alta Ree (Clark) Bell.
Pejoe was a Mason and served in the United States Army. Pejoe
was a well-known man for his rodeo announcing, where he met
many wonderful friends, who he cherished dearly. He was the
man that everyone knew, and his big heart, is something everyone
will remember him by and he will forever be missed.
Born: November 16, 1943 in Mount Vernon, Arkansas.
Died: November 27, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Arkansas.
Clergy: Brother Bob Evans
Pallbearers: Clay Clark, Jessie Jasso, Steve Oakly, Clarence Taylor,
Kenny Clark, Tony Woodham, Mike Woodham, William Greenup
and Hunter Barden.
Honorary Pallbearers: Colt River Clark and Ethan Clark
Funeral Services will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, AR. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial in Oliver Cemetery in Mt. Olivet, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019