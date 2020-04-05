|
Phil S. Frankenberger 80, of Conway, passed away peacefully March 31, 2020. He was born October 12, 1939 to the late Paul Oliver and Harriet Frankenberger. Phil was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He worked in Sales for over 50 years. Phil was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Frankenberger, daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Ronsse, three grandsons, Jordan (Jessica) Long, Nicholas (Emmalee) Ronsse and Dylan Ronsse, two great granddaughters, Danika and Makenna.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020