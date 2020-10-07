1/
Philip Paul Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Paul Johnson, 89, of Conway, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, October 5, 2020. He was born August 5, 1931 in Rodgers City, Michigan to the late Howard E. and Mary Johnson. Philip was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, AR. He retired as a mechanical engineer of 35 years. Philip was a gifted jack of all trades, selfless and always helping others. He had many hobbies including RC model airplanes, wood working, painting, and carpentry. Philip is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Johnson, son, Vincent Johnson, three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by four sons, Philip (Debra) Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Curtis Johnson and Christopher (Amy) Johnson, six grandchildren, Philip, Elizabeth, Alex, Eliot, Vincent, and Ruby, one great grandchild, Miles, and one brother.
A Graveside Service will begin at 10:00AM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at [ www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway ]( http://www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway )

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved