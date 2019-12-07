Home

Phyllis Ann Duke


1955 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Duke Obituary
Phyllis Ann Duke, 64 of Conway, Arkansas passed from this life on December 6, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1955 in Rochester, Indiana to the late James and Roberta Hittle. Phyllis loved reading, puzzles, the outdoors, working in her rose garden but most of all she loved being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Howell (Duston), Caylah Duke; grandson John Phillip Harrison; siblings Patricia, Tracey and Doug; step-mother Shirley Hittle and a host of other loving family and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service in Jacksonville, AR. Her online guestbook can be signed at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 7, 2019
