Queenetta Fields Owens, 86, of Twin Groves, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born February 24, 1933 in Damascus, Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Silas Owens, Jr., her parents, Lonnie and Willie Ann (Rhodes) Fields; brothers Clifton Fields and James Fields and sisters Jeraline Talley, Alpha Mae Anderson, Gladis Mae Toney, Ova Lee Curry and Vernetta Holbrook.
She is survived by three daughters, Octavia (Wadie) Moore of Little Rock, Dollean Cohen of Dallas, TX and Ann Marie Hood of Atlanta, GA; two sons, Haywood (Dena) Owens of Twin Groves and Silas Owens, III., of Conway; three brothers, Billy (Florence) Fields of Flint, MI and Lonnie Fields and Arthur Fields of Sylmar, CA; three sisters, Bonita (Myron) Lindsey of Twin Groves and Dorothy Mae Halcombe of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law Verlene Fields of Twin Groves and brother-in-law Bob (Shirley) Owens of Maumelle, AR. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Solomon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 273 Solomon Grove Road, Twin Groves, Ar. Visitation 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Solomon Grove Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Homes, Conway, Ar.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 14, 2019