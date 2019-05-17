Rachel C. Edgmon, 92, of Damascus AR, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born July 20, 1926, in Mt. Vernon, AR, to James Clark and Esther Belle Baker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren D. Edgmon; brothers, Oscar, Richard, Clifton and Olin Baker; sisters, Odie Harrison and Bessie Williams.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David T. (Anne) Edgmon, Michael (Cheryl) Edgmon, Darlene (Steve) Sorenson and Donna (Dennis) Charles; 22 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dortha Bush, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Conway, AR. A Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Cadron Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 17, 2019