Rachel Elizabeth Moix, 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and devoted follower of Jesus as well as an example to countless others, passed from this life to the joy of her eternal reward in Heaven on February 22, 2019 at her home in Choctaw. OK. She was born to James N. Braden and Ella R. Blackmon Braden on April 2, 1972 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Rachel received her Master of Science Degree from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR, and was employed as a Speech Pathologist for Rehab Care from 1996 to 2002.
She married Chris Moix on October 14, 2000 in Paragould, AR and the Lord would bless them with four children. She was devoted to fulfilling the Great Commission first in the discipleship of the home and then in discipleship of all the Lord would bring to her.
Rachel is preceded in death by her father, James in 2011.
Survivors include her mother, Ella R. Braden of Little Rock, AR; her husband, Chris of Choctaw, OK; children Jake, Abbie, Mia and Noah Moix; two brothers James T. Braden and wife Brooksie of Dallas, TX and Bill Braden and wife Susan of Richmond, VA; numerous other relatives and a host of friends and church family members.
Memorial services were held at Harrah Church, 101 South Dobbs in Harrah, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, under the direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah.
Memorials in Rachel's name may be made to the Discipleship Ministry at Harrah Church, 101 S. Dobbs, Harrah, OK 73045.
Tributes may be placed on the funeral home web-site, www.asasmith.net.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019