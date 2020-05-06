Rada Sue Gotcher, 86, of Greenbrier, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born September 14, 1933 in Bee Branch to the late John and Lillian Mescher. Sue was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Greenbrier.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ottis Gene Gotcher; son, Ricky Lynn Gotcher; brothers, Edward and Dale Mescher; and sisters, Nadine Dyle and Helen Ashley.
She is survived by two sisters, Vada Sigler of Center Ridge, and Mary LaRue and husband Jim of Henderson, Kentucky; her sons, Michael Gotcher and wife Gayla of Harrison and Steven Gotcher and wife Tanya of Vilonia; one daughter, Judith Ann Moix of Greenbrier; and daughter-in-law Becky Gotcher of Conway; nine grandchildren, Teresa Kelley and husband Marshall, Heath Gotcher and wife Kristen, Cami Hardin and husband Kristopher and Christopher Gotcher all of Greenbrier, Brooke Davenport and husband Brian of Rogers, Brittany Keys and husband Jason of Harrison, Joshua Gotcher of Little Rock, Jacob Gotcher of Vilonia, Candace Moix of Conway; two step-granddaughters, Crystal Dixon and Stephanie Cohen of Greenbrier; and 21 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 6, 2020.