Rada Sue Gotcher
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rada Sue Gotcher, 86, of Greenbrier, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born September 14, 1933 in Bee Branch to the late John and Lillian Mescher. Sue was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Greenbrier.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ottis Gene Gotcher; son, Ricky Lynn Gotcher; brothers, Edward and Dale Mescher; and sisters, Nadine Dyle and Helen Ashley.
She is survived by two sisters, Vada Sigler of Center Ridge, and Mary LaRue and husband Jim of Henderson, Kentucky; her sons, Michael Gotcher and wife Gayla of Harrison and Steven Gotcher and wife Tanya of Vilonia; one daughter, Judith Ann Moix of Greenbrier; and daughter-in-law Becky Gotcher of Conway; nine grandchildren, Teresa Kelley and husband Marshall, Heath Gotcher and wife Kristen, Cami Hardin and husband Kristopher and Christopher Gotcher all of Greenbrier, Brooke Davenport and husband Brian of Rogers, Brittany Keys and husband Jason of Harrison, Joshua Gotcher of Little Rock, Jacob Gotcher of Vilonia, Candace Moix of Conway; two step-granddaughters, Crystal Dixon and Stephanie Cohen of Greenbrier; and 21 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be private at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Thorn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved