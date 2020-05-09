Ralph Edward Turney, Jr. of Conway born January 6, 1949 passed away May 2, 2020. He graduated from Morrilton High School and was an Eagle Scout. Ralph worked for Virco Mfg. for over 30 years and retired as a Regional Sales Manager. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure including visiting Central and South America to deep sea fish. He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Tony) Robinson and two grandsons, Cade and Cole. A small private memorial was held in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to your local animal shelter. Please leave condolences for the family at www.griffinleggettconway.comwww.griffinleggettconway.com> Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, AR.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 9, 2020.