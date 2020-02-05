|
|
Ralph Russell Hawkins, age 88, of Conway, formerly of Bonnerdale, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was born on December 13, 1931, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of James Hawkins and Vina Black Hawkins. On July 22, 1961, he married the love his life, Doris Suit Hawkins, who preceded him in death on January 25, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Delbert Hawkins, James Hawkins, Raymond Hawkins and Omar Hawkins; and seven sisters, Katie Black, Ada Sandy, Maude Malone, Lula Mae Johnson, Ruby Hawkins, Sylvia Hawkins and Opal Hawkins.
Ralph worked with his father at a glass factory before joining the Army. He then transferred to the United States Air Force working as an airplane mechanic during the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict, retiring in 1971. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling and woodworking. Known for his excellent penmanship and organization, Ralph had a "gruff" exterior, but also a "soft" heart. He was a devoted husband and father who never forgot a birthday and he always wanted you to know about stormy weather in the area. Ralph was also known as a "master" paper airplane builder!
He never had much to say, but you always knew where you stood! He had a dry and quite sense of humor that could be quickly seen, usually while visiting over "several" cups of coffee. He was very generous and would be willing to give you the shirt off of his back if need be.
Ralph is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Amanda Hawkins of Conway; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Keith Kirk of Beebe and Carol and Wayne Littlefield of Burleson, Texas; six grandchildren, Catherine and Daniel Andrews, Lance and Becca Hawkins, Audrey Kirk, Allen Kirk, Jacob Littlefield and Joshua Littlefield; two great-grandchildren, Levi Hawkins and Reagan Hawkins; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Hot Springs with his granddaughter, Rev. Catherine Andrews officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Lance Hawkins, Allen Kirk, Jacob Littlefield, Joshua Littlefield, Daniel Andrews and Randy Suit.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020