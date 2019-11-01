Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Sanders


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Sanders Obituary
Ramona Sanders, 68, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born April 18, 1951, in Pine Bluff, AR, to Raymond and Mary Francis Doring. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chieftain Doring and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of over 36 years, Steve Sanders; her son, Thomas Steven (Tamara) Sanders; grandchildren, Kayden and Lathan Sanders. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives that love her.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Roller- McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR, at 1:00pm, Reverend Tim Nolin presiding.

Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -