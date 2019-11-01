|
|
Ramona Sanders, 68, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born April 18, 1951, in Pine Bluff, AR, to Raymond and Mary Francis Doring. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chieftain Doring and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of over 36 years, Steve Sanders; her son, Thomas Steven (Tamara) Sanders; grandchildren, Kayden and Lathan Sanders. She is also survived by many other friends and relatives that love her.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Roller- McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR, at 1:00pm, Reverend Tim Nolin presiding.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019