|
|
Randall (Randy) Walter Spooner, age 63, of Conway passed away October 25,
2019 at his home.
Randy was born April 27, 1956 in El Dorado, Arkansas, the son of the late
Talmadge and Jean Battles Spooner. Randy was a loving husband and loyal
friend. Spending most of his life in Junction City, AR, he graduated from
Junction City High School in 1974. He held a variety of jobs until he went
to work for Texas Eastern in El Dorado. He was employed by this company
under a variety of names (Duke Energy and Enterprise) for 42 years. He was
a member of First Presbyterian Church, Conway, was an ordained deacon -
ordained in 1996 at his home congregation of Scotland Presbyterian Church in
Junction City. He enjoyed gardening, hiking and nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, several aunts and uncles including
Joseph and Maxine Spooner who were former missionaries to what is now known
at the Republic of Congo; his mother-in-law Louise Westbrook McGowan, and
one brother-in-law, Keith Hightower. He is survived by his wife of 25
years, Rev. Rebecca McGowan Spooner; his brother Mark and his wife Susan, of
El Dorado; his sister Sharon Spooner Hightower, from Junction City; and his
brother Matt and his wife, Debbie, also of Junction City; several nieces,
nephews, great nephews and nieces and many cousins, and friends.
A private service for family will be held at the Columbarium at First
Presbyterian Church, Conway on November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. A memorial
service will follow at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian with
the Revs. Michael Ulasewich, and Michael Vinson officiating. The family
will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Building Fund of First
Presbyterian Church, 2400 Prince Street, Conway 72034; or ALS Association-
Arkansas Chapter, Inc. W. Walnut St. #2406-08 Rogers, AR 72756.
Rebecca wishes to express deep gratitude to the countless people who helped
she and Randy navigate this challenging chapter in their life. For those
who prayed, walked, visited, e-mailed, made food, called, traveled and
offered support in many other ways. She is grateful for all your support.
She never felt alone, and felt your love and support.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019