Ravenel Williams Wright, age 98, of Birdtown, Arkansas, went to be
with her Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where she will be reunited with
her parents, Joe B. and Nora Williams; husband, Glenn H. Wright; two
brothers, Threldon and Irpel Williams; sister, Maryllis Ridling; and
sisters-in-law, Una Faye Cowan and Marilyn Taylor. She was born July 26,
1921. She lived in the Birdtown area many years. Neighbors would sometimes
call to ask questions about their loved ones back some 75 years or more. Her
memory was exceptionally sharp until the last couple of years.
She and Glenn were married for 53 years, and always had a big
garden and had a cattle farm. Her work ethic was great. She was a hard
working woman and lived an exceptional life. Ravenel is survived by her
daughters, Glenda (Vernon) Kinchen of Russellville and Sharon (Ray) Arnhart
of Conway; granddaughters, Karen (Jim) Fore and Shara (Eric) Pruitt. She was
very proud of her two great grandsons, A. J. Hall and Caleb Davis; step
grandchildren, Vance (Suzie) Kinchen, and Keith Kinchen; step great
grandchildren, Dallas, Abbey, and Alli Pruitt; nieces and nephews, Marilyn
Dearing, Charlotte Hancock, David Williams, Beverly Salley, Donna St. Clair,
Beryl McClure, Jane Beazley, and Marilee Stanley.
Her nieces and nephews always remember her corn, spaghetti, fried pies, and
chocolate and coconut pies. She was a long time member of Pleasant Springs
Baptist Church in Birdtown. She was also a 60 plus member of the Birdtown EH
Club.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be
at Kilgore Cemetery in Birdtown by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. In lieu
of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pleasant Springs
Baptist Church, 133 Pleasant Springs Dr, Springfield, AR 72157 or Kilgore
Cemetery, c/o Martha Flowers, #1 Leman Jones Dr, Springfield, AR 72157.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020