Raymond "Buddy" Clifford Traylor, 71, passed away 4/1/19 in Conway, Arkansas. He was proceeded in death by RC Traylor Sr, Lois Martin Traylor, and Frances Traylor Easley. He is survived by two daughters, Christie Dumboski (Scott), Ashley Sanders (Scott); six grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Massanelli, Mary Jo McCoy, Lenora Metz, and Bryan Traylor. He worked with his friend Melvin for close to 30 years at Mattison's Muffler Shop. Funeral arrangement will be made by Ralph Robinson in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019