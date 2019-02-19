Raymond Kenneth Hanson, age 93, of Morrilton, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born June 23, 1925 in Cornell, Wisconsin, a son of Carl Hanson and Harriet Vandenheuvel Hanson. He was a Navy WWII Veteran and a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Conway. Raymond retired in 1987 as the Engineering Superintendent for Arkansas Kraft Corporation after 35 years. He was a former President of the Rotary Club of Morrilton, Morrilton Wastewater Utility Board Member for 10 years, former Deacon, Trustee, President, and Treasurer of Peace Lutheran in Conway, and a Board Member of Morrilton Country and Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elsie Thompson Hanson of Morrilton; children, Susan (Scott) Stevenson of Conway, Glen (Judy) Hanson of Frisco, Texas, and Kris Landrum of Picayune, Mississippi; brothers, Craig Officer of Chicago, Illinois and Chuck (Dorothy) Officer of Green Bay, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Heather (Shawn) Rogers, Christi (John) Rodakis, Ray Hanson II, Michelle (Eric) Schroeder, and Ben (Donielle) Stephens; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 18th, at the Harris Chapel in Morrilton with Pastor Peter Ave-Lallemant officiating. Private burial will be at Rest Hills Memorial Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Conway County Library in Morrilton, Arkansas or St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019