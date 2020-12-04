Reba May Ussery, 74, of Trumann, was called Home to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020 with her daughter and son at her side. She was born Nov. 30, 1946 in Sidney, Ark. to the late Carl Russell and Ruby Faye (Roach) Davis. Reba was a retired Bookkeeper and Homemaker. She was a wonderful momma and Grandma Reba. She was an involved member of Central Baptist Church of Trumann and an admired member of the lady's Sisterhood group.
Reba loved cooking, canning fruits and vegetables, quilting, and visiting with her sisters. She loved making and gifting her quilts to her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and always provided the best dishes and desserts at church potlucks.
Reba was proceeded in death by her husband Joe of 55 years, She is survived by her daughter Laurie, son Joseph (Jody), daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren Rachel and Anna Claire, sister Carla Logan, brother Ewell Davis, a host of nieces and nephews, and the hundreds of friends and family members whose lives she touched.
Graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Quitman at 2:00pm Saturday December 5, 2020.
Face covering required.
