1/1
Reba May Ussery
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reba May Ussery, 74, of Trumann, was called Home to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020 with her daughter and son at her side. She was born Nov. 30, 1946 in Sidney, Ark. to the late Carl Russell and Ruby Faye (Roach) Davis. Reba was a retired Bookkeeper and Homemaker. She was a wonderful momma and Grandma Reba. She was an involved member of Central Baptist Church of Trumann and an admired member of the lady's Sisterhood group.

Reba loved cooking, canning fruits and vegetables, quilting, and visiting with her sisters. She loved making and gifting her quilts to her family and friends. She was an amazing cook and always provided the best dishes and desserts at church potlucks.

Reba was proceeded in death by her husband Joe of 55 years, She is survived by her daughter Laurie, son Joseph (Jody), daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren Rachel and Anna Claire, sister Carla Logan, brother Ewell Davis, a host of nieces and nephews, and the hundreds of friends and family members whose lives she touched.

Graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant cemetery in Quitman at 2:00pm Saturday December 5, 2020.

Face covering required.

Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
115 S Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-2575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved