Rena Hoggard departed this world on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 83, the daughter

of Elmer and Etta (Rankin) Anthony. She was born in Fayetteville, but lived in Conway since 9th

grade.



She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Hoggard of Conway, two children –

Glen Hoggard and wife Denise of North Little Rock; and Diane Jackson of Conway; four

grandchildren – Jai Stephenson and husband Chad of Greenbrier; Taylor Harrington and

husband Brandon of Nashville, TN; Hank Hoggard of North Little Rock; and Hal Hoggard of

Conway, and three great-grandchildren – Harper and Hadlee Stephenson, and Judah Harrington.



She recently survived two brain tumors and surgeries to remove them. Her death came as

a result of heart failure. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Ali Krisht, the

talented and caring staff of Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, and the tremendous care

and life saving efforts of Dr. Evan Gregory and his staff at Conway Regional Emergency Room.



A member of Antioch Baptist Church of Conway for 67 years, she proudly claimed to be the longest continuous running church member. Rena was beloved by her Sunday school class and the congregation for her willing and voluntary spirit, her unabashed love, and her loyalty.



A family service was conducted at Crestlawn Cemetery in Conway on Monday, May

18th. Due to the Covid restrictions, a service celebrating her life will be held at

Antioch when conditions permit.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Central Baptist

College Rena Hoggard Endowed Scholarship, 1502 College Ave., Conway, AR, 72034.



Rena ran a good race, she finished the fight, and she now revels in glory. She will be

missed by her loving family.

