Reva Marcell Adams Nickles, 93, of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born February 22, 1926, in Mayflower, AR, to the late Joseph and Lillian (Mosley) Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John L. Nickles, Jr.; her second husband, Lavonne Maulden; her only child, John L. Nickles, III, and her 9 brothers and sisters.
Marcell worked for International Shoe Factory until 1967. She then became a seamstress and has created clothes and done alterations for many people in Conway and the surrounding area. She was of the Assembly of God faith and attended church her entire life.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family; granddaughter, Shellie Nickles (Mark) Rowlett; her great-grandson, Ty Nicklas (Allie) Sisson; and many nieces, nephews, church family and great friends.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 1:00pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Roller-McNutt with interment to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019