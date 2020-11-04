1/1
Rhonda Lynn West
1956 - 2020
Rhonda Lynn West, 64, of Mayflower, Arkansas went to be with her Lord on October 30, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1956 in Crossett, Arkansas to the late Roy and Frances May.
Mrs. West was a loving homemaker whose family meant everything to her and she enjoyed taking care of all of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles West; son, Randall West; and a brother, Eddie May.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, John West (Margie) of Mayflower, Arkansas; brothers, Dale Reynolds (Judy) of Hamburg, Arkansas, Richard May of Monroe, Louisiana, David Gifford of Faye, Texas; sisters Cindy Russ of Alexander, Arkansas and Vickie Reynolds (Wes) of Crossett, Arkansas; mom, Yevon May of Crossett; granddaughters, Alexis West and Hanna West of Mayflower; a great-grandson, Charles Bain; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 4:00-8:00PM, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel, the family will be present 6:00-8:00PM. Graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Mayflower Cemetery with Brother Phillip Gilbreath officiating.
Roller Funeral Homes requires masks in our funeral homes and we follow all CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mayflower Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
