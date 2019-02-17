Richard Arnold Grasser, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matt A. Grasser and Evelyn Spoon Grasser; and his brother, Raymond E. Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Virginia Perry Grasser; son, Chris Grasser; two brothers, Quentin Richardson, and Tom Grasser; sister, Phyllis Grasser; and numerous cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Childrens Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
No local services will be held. Online obituary at www.SmithFamilyCares.com.
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019