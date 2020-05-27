On May 20, 2020, the earth lost an Angel of God, when Reverend Richard
Patrick Davis, 83 of Bigelow, AR was peacefully called back to Heaven.
"Father Richard" was born on February 21, 1937 in Pocahontas, AR to William
Stuart Davis and Katherine Davis (Schmidt) of Jonesboro, AR.
Father Richard graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1955 and St. Johns
Seminary in 1963. Although he was not ordained a Catholic Priest until May
18, 1963, he gave his entire life to God. During his 57 years as a Catholic
Priest, Father Richard performed over 700 baptisms, over 500 funerals and
over 500 weddings.
His first assignment was as associate pastor of Holy Redeemer in El Dorado.
In 1964, Father Davis became associate pastor of Saint Patrick in North
Little Rock, chaplain of Saint Vincent Infirmary, and religion teacher at
Mount Saint Mary's Academy. He served as associate pastor of Christ the King
and Saint Leo in Hartford from 1970-1976. During his ministry in Fort Smith,
Father Davis taught religion and served as a chaplain for Saint Anne's Mercy
Convent, taught religion in Saint Anne's Academy. With the closing of Saint
Anne's Academy, Father Davis helped to found the TARE (TEEN AGED RELIGIOUS
EDUCATION) which for over two decades assisted young adults in the Arkansas
River Valley to grow in their faith.
He received his first pastorate in 1976 when Bishop Andrew McDonald assigned
Father Davis to Saint Elizabeth in Eureka Springs Arkansas where he served
until 1979. He served as pastor of Saint Saint James in Searcy, Saint Albert
in Heber Springs (1979-1983), Saint Paul in Pocahontas (1983-1987), Saint
John in Engelberg, Saint Joseph in Corning, and St. George in Knobel
(1987-1989), Saint Mary in Paragould (1989-1996). In 1996 until his death,
Father Davis served as pastor of Saint Boniface in New Dixie, Saint Francis
in Little Italy, and Saint Elizabeth in Adona (1996-2020). In addition to
his parish ministry, Father Davis served the Diocese of Little Rock as Dean
of the Northeastern Deanery and a variety of boards and councils
For the past 24 years, "Father Richard" has served as Pastor of three
Catholic Parishes, St. Boniface of Bigelow/New Dixie, St. Elizabeth's of
Oppelo and St. Francis of Little Italy. A Vigil and Rosary was held at 6:00
p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway, AR; and
the Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at St.
Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home
of Morrilton.
Father Richard is predeceased by his parents and his sister Virginia Davis
Cunningham (Heard) of Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his sister,
Carolyn Davis Johnson (Aden) of Jonesboro, AR; Niece, Leslie Cunningham
Layton (Charles) of Jacksonville, FL; Nephews Chris Johnson, Jonesboro;
Timothy Johnson (Robin Smith) of The Finch Community; Gregory Johnson
(Sandra Hathcoat) of Jonesboro; Great Nieces and Nephews, Logan Marie
Johnson of Walnut Ridge; Dalyn Johnson (Laura Basinger) of The Finch
Community; Madison Claire Johnson of Jonesboro, Bayne Stone Johnson of
Walnut Ridge; and William Timothy Johnson of The Finch Community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia Davis Cunningham's
memory to: UF Foundation, ALS Research, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610.
Designate "Ginny Cunningham ALS Research" on the memo line. Or In Memory of
Katherine Davis to: Arkansas Alzheimer's Association, 10201 W. Markham
Street, Suite 100 Little Rock, AR 72205. Online Guestbook:
www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
Patrick Davis, 83 of Bigelow, AR was peacefully called back to Heaven.
"Father Richard" was born on February 21, 1937 in Pocahontas, AR to William
Stuart Davis and Katherine Davis (Schmidt) of Jonesboro, AR.
Father Richard graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1955 and St. Johns
Seminary in 1963. Although he was not ordained a Catholic Priest until May
18, 1963, he gave his entire life to God. During his 57 years as a Catholic
Priest, Father Richard performed over 700 baptisms, over 500 funerals and
over 500 weddings.
His first assignment was as associate pastor of Holy Redeemer in El Dorado.
In 1964, Father Davis became associate pastor of Saint Patrick in North
Little Rock, chaplain of Saint Vincent Infirmary, and religion teacher at
Mount Saint Mary's Academy. He served as associate pastor of Christ the King
and Saint Leo in Hartford from 1970-1976. During his ministry in Fort Smith,
Father Davis taught religion and served as a chaplain for Saint Anne's Mercy
Convent, taught religion in Saint Anne's Academy. With the closing of Saint
Anne's Academy, Father Davis helped to found the TARE (TEEN AGED RELIGIOUS
EDUCATION) which for over two decades assisted young adults in the Arkansas
River Valley to grow in their faith.
He received his first pastorate in 1976 when Bishop Andrew McDonald assigned
Father Davis to Saint Elizabeth in Eureka Springs Arkansas where he served
until 1979. He served as pastor of Saint Saint James in Searcy, Saint Albert
in Heber Springs (1979-1983), Saint Paul in Pocahontas (1983-1987), Saint
John in Engelberg, Saint Joseph in Corning, and St. George in Knobel
(1987-1989), Saint Mary in Paragould (1989-1996). In 1996 until his death,
Father Davis served as pastor of Saint Boniface in New Dixie, Saint Francis
in Little Italy, and Saint Elizabeth in Adona (1996-2020). In addition to
his parish ministry, Father Davis served the Diocese of Little Rock as Dean
of the Northeastern Deanery and a variety of boards and councils
For the past 24 years, "Father Richard" has served as Pastor of three
Catholic Parishes, St. Boniface of Bigelow/New Dixie, St. Elizabeth's of
Oppelo and St. Francis of Little Italy. A Vigil and Rosary was held at 6:00
p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway, AR; and
the Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at St.
Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Home
of Morrilton.
Father Richard is predeceased by his parents and his sister Virginia Davis
Cunningham (Heard) of Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his sister,
Carolyn Davis Johnson (Aden) of Jonesboro, AR; Niece, Leslie Cunningham
Layton (Charles) of Jacksonville, FL; Nephews Chris Johnson, Jonesboro;
Timothy Johnson (Robin Smith) of The Finch Community; Gregory Johnson
(Sandra Hathcoat) of Jonesboro; Great Nieces and Nephews, Logan Marie
Johnson of Walnut Ridge; Dalyn Johnson (Laura Basinger) of The Finch
Community; Madison Claire Johnson of Jonesboro, Bayne Stone Johnson of
Walnut Ridge; and William Timothy Johnson of The Finch Community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia Davis Cunningham's
memory to: UF Foundation, ALS Research, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610.
Designate "Ginny Cunningham ALS Research" on the memo line. Or In Memory of
Katherine Davis to: Arkansas Alzheimer's Association, 10201 W. Markham
Street, Suite 100 Little Rock, AR 72205. Online Guestbook:
www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 27, 2020.