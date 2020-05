On May 20, 2020, the earth lost an Angel of God, when Reverend RichardPatrick Davis, 83 of Bigelow, AR was peacefully called back to Heaven."Father Richard" was born on February 21, 1937 in Pocahontas, AR to WilliamStuart Davis and Katherine Davis (Schmidt) of Jonesboro, AR.Father Richard graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1955 and St. JohnsSeminary in 1963. Although he was not ordained a Catholic Priest until May18, 1963, he gave his entire life to God. During his 57 years as a CatholicPriest, Father Richard performed over 700 baptisms, over 500 funerals andover 500 weddings.His first assignment was as associate pastor of Holy Redeemer in El Dorado.In 1964, Father Davis became associate pastor of Saint Patrick in NorthLittle Rock, chaplain of Saint Vincent Infirmary, and religion teacher atMount Saint Mary's Academy. He served as associate pastor of Christ the Kingand Saint Leo in Hartford from 1970-1976. During his ministry in Fort Smith,Father Davis taught religion and served as a chaplain for Saint Anne's MercyConvent, taught religion in Saint Anne's Academy. With the closing of SaintAnne's Academy, Father Davis helped to found the TARE (TEEN AGED RELIGIOUSEDUCATION) which for over two decades assisted young adults in the ArkansasRiver Valley to grow in their faith.He received his first pastorate in 1976 when Bishop Andrew McDonald assignedFather Davis to Saint Elizabeth in Eureka Springs Arkansas where he serveduntil 1979. He served as pastor of Saint Saint James in Searcy, Saint Albertin Heber Springs (1979-1983), Saint Paul in Pocahontas (1983-1987), SaintJohn in Engelberg, Saint Joseph in Corning, and St. George in Knobel(1987-1989), Saint Mary in Paragould (1989-1996). In 1996 until his death,Father Davis served as pastor of Saint Boniface in New Dixie, Saint Francisin Little Italy, and Saint Elizabeth in Adona (1996-2020). In addition tohis parish ministry, Father Davis served the Diocese of Little Rock as Deanof the Northeastern Deanery and a variety of boards and councilsFor the past 24 years, "Father Richard" has served as Pastor of threeCatholic Parishes, St. Boniface of Bigelow/New Dixie, St. Elizabeth's ofOppelo and St. Francis of Little Italy. A Vigil and Rosary was held at 6:00p.m. on Tuesday, May 26th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway, AR; andthe Funeral Mass was held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27th, at St.Joseph's Catholic Church in Conway. Arrangements were by Harris Funeral Homeof Morrilton.Father Richard is predeceased by his parents and his sister Virginia DavisCunningham (Heard) of Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his sister,Carolyn Davis Johnson (Aden) of Jonesboro, AR; Niece, Leslie CunninghamLayton (Charles) of Jacksonville, FL; Nephews Chris Johnson, Jonesboro;Timothy Johnson (Robin Smith) of The Finch Community; Gregory Johnson(Sandra Hathcoat) of Jonesboro; Great Nieces and Nephews, Logan MarieJohnson of Walnut Ridge; Dalyn Johnson (Laura Basinger) of The FinchCommunity; Madison Claire Johnson of Jonesboro, Bayne Stone Johnson ofWalnut Ridge; and William Timothy Johnson of The Finch Community.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia Davis Cunningham'smemory to: UF Foundation, ALS Research, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610.Designate "Ginny Cunningham ALS Research" on the memo line. Or In Memory ofKatherine Davis to: Arkansas Alzheimer's Association , 10201 W. MarkhamStreet, Suite 100 Little Rock, AR 72205. Online Guestbook: