Richard C. ""Dick"" Halter, Sr., 90, of Conway went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2020. Born in Conway on September 12, 1930, he was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict J. and Louise (Anthamatten) Halter, and his wife of 68 years, Kaye.
Richard served in the U.S. Air Force before establishing Halter TV in North Little Rock in 1952. After returning to Conway in 1977, he retired early to resume military service through the Arkansas National Air Guard, retiring as Master Sergeant in 1991.
Mr. Halter loved God and cherished his family. His survivors include six children: Deborah Halter, Little Rock; Patricia (James) Richter, Canton, Georgia; Richard (Jessica) Halter, Jr., Cabot; Robert (Zuly) Halter, Denver, Colorado; Leslie (Robert) Magri, Maumelle; Libby (Bryan) Stell, Mayflower; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Walter, Conway; and sisters-in-law, Donna Dickerson, Conway, and Ann McCarville, Oklahoma City; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to honor his life at a rosary and a memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Chapel, 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Columbarium in Conway.
