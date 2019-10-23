Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lawrence Cooper


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lawrence Cooper Obituary
Richard Lawrence Cooper, 60, of Mayflower, AR died Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Henderson, Texas to the late Richard L. Cooper and the late Nell (Story) Cooper.
He is survived by his ex-wife Sandara Bridges of Mayflower, AR; sister Cathy Davis (Matt) of Greenbrier, AR; sister Cindy Jackson (Terry) of Longview, TX; brother Tommy Cooper (Sandra) of Henderson, TX; brother Rick Cooper (Steffani) of Tatum, TX; sister Susan Cooper of Dallas, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many great friends.
Graveside services are pending and will be planned for a later date in Henderson, TX.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.