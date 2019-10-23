|
Richard Lawrence Cooper, 60, of Mayflower, AR died Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Henderson, Texas to the late Richard L. Cooper and the late Nell (Story) Cooper.
He is survived by his ex-wife Sandara Bridges of Mayflower, AR; sister Cathy Davis (Matt) of Greenbrier, AR; sister Cindy Jackson (Terry) of Longview, TX; brother Tommy Cooper (Sandra) of Henderson, TX; brother Rick Cooper (Steffani) of Tatum, TX; sister Susan Cooper of Dallas, TX; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many great friends.
Graveside services are pending and will be planned for a later date in Henderson, TX.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019