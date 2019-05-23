Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Rogers. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Heber Springs , AR View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Heber Springs , AR View Map Burial 1:00 PM Fayetteville National Cemetery Fayetteville , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Heber Springs and was active in the Men's Ministry of the church. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. He enjoyed his family, his church family and friends, loved people, the outdoors and the Razorbacks.



He was preceded in death by his parents Alvie and Georgia Mae Rogers. Survivors are his wife, Leah Storey Rogers of Heber Springs; daughter, Rhea Lana Riner and husband, Dave of Conway, Arkansas; son, Richard Rogers and wife, Jennifer of Russelville, Arkansas; and daughter, Ashley Shaver Noland and husband, Heath of Northwest Arkansas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rebekah Hall, Ben Riner, Leah Riner, Ryan Rogers, Lauren Bryan, Erin Rogers, Sheridan Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Cameron Rogers, Titus Shaver, Audra Shaver, Justus Shaver and Annelise Shaver and one great-granddaughter, Lana Lynn Hall.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: The Call of Cleburne County, 210 North 4th Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or Student Mobilization, P.O. Box 567, Conway, Arkansas, 72033.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the First Baptist Church in Heber Springs at 1:00 P.M. with funeral services at 2:00 P.M. in the church. Burial will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Full Military Honors by the United States Army. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service.



www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com Richard Lee Rogers the son of L. Alvie Rogers and Georgia Mae Lee Rogers was born in SanAntonio, Texas, on March 17, 1940 and passed away in Conway, Arkansas on May 19, 2019 at the age of 79 years.He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Heber Springs and was active in the Men's Ministry of the church. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army. He enjoyed his family, his church family and friends, loved people, the outdoors and the Razorbacks.He was preceded in death by his parents Alvie and Georgia Mae Rogers. Survivors are his wife, Leah Storey Rogers of Heber Springs; daughter, Rhea Lana Riner and husband, Dave of Conway, Arkansas; son, Richard Rogers and wife, Jennifer of Russelville, Arkansas; and daughter, Ashley Shaver Noland and husband, Heath of Northwest Arkansas. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rebekah Hall, Ben Riner, Leah Riner, Ryan Rogers, Lauren Bryan, Erin Rogers, Sheridan Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Cameron Rogers, Titus Shaver, Audra Shaver, Justus Shaver and Annelise Shaver and one great-granddaughter, Lana Lynn Hall.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: The Call of Cleburne County, 210 North 4th Street, Heber Springs, AR 72543 or Student Mobilization, P.O. Box 567, Conway, Arkansas, 72033.A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in the First Baptist Church in Heber Springs at 1:00 P.M. with funeral services at 2:00 P.M. in the church. Burial will be in the Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Full Military Honors by the United States Army. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service. Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Log Cabin Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close