Richard Marcus Ogden passed away on Mon, Nov 25. He was born Sept 19, 1932 in San Diego, California to Colin and Elizabeth Bryant Ogden.
Richard is survived by his wife Nancy Alexander Ogden; children Kathy Woodcock (Lance), Charles Ogden (Rhonda), and Daniel Ogden (Brenda) all of Conway. Granddaughters Shelley Cullum (Michael), Erin Rappold (Patrick) of Conway and Meagan Arnold (Alex) of Baton Rouge, LA. Great granddaughters Ashton, Kylie and Scarlet Rappold and Kendall Cullum.
Visitation will be at 10 am with the Service at 11 am. On Saturday November 30th at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. Full obituary available at griffinleggettconway.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019