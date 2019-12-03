Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home
1751 DAVE WARD DR
Conway, AR 72034
(501) 327-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ogden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ogden Obituary
Richard Marcus Ogden passed away on Mon, Nov 25. He was born Sept 19, 1932 in San Diego, California to Colin and Elizabeth Bryant Ogden.

Richard is survived by his wife Nancy Alexander Ogden; children Kathy Woodcock (Lance), Charles Ogden (Rhonda), and Daniel Ogden (Brenda) all of Conway. Granddaughters Shelley Cullum (Michael), Erin Rappold (Patrick) of Conway and Meagan Arnold (Alex) of Baton Rouge, LA. Great granddaughters Ashton, Kylie and Scarlet Rappold and Kendall Cullum.

Visitation will be at 10 am with the Service at 11 am. On Saturday November 30th at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home. Full obituary available at griffinleggettconway.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -