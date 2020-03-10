|
|
Richard William (Bill) Burks, 67, passed away March 2nd, 2020. He was born in Council, Idaho on August 1, 1953.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, R.C. Burks; mother, Evelyn Smouse & step-father, Robert Smouse; sister, Barbara Burks; and son, William Ross Burks.
Bill left behind his wife of 40 years, Cynthia (Frieg) Burks; two sons: Eric (Deva) Burks and Carl (Leah) Burks; four grandchildren: Nova, Ronin, Ryker, and Reagan; sister, Gina Burks; and a host of family and friends.
Bill's memorial service will be held on March 14th at 11 a.m. at the Missionary Baptist Seminary @ 5224 Stage Coach Rd. in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020