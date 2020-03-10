Home

Bishop-Crites Funeral Home & Crematory
108 N Broadview St
Greenbrier, AR 72058
(501) 679-4400
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Missionary Baptist Seminary
5224 Stage Coach Rd.
Little Rock, AR
View Map

Richard William "Bill" Burks


1953 - 2020
Richard William "Bill" Burks Obituary
Richard William (Bill) Burks, 67, passed away March 2nd, 2020. He was born in Council, Idaho on August 1, 1953.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, R.C. Burks; mother, Evelyn Smouse & step-father, Robert Smouse; sister, Barbara Burks; and son, William Ross Burks.

Bill left behind his wife of 40 years, Cynthia (Frieg) Burks; two sons: Eric (Deva) Burks and Carl (Leah) Burks; four grandchildren: Nova, Ronin, Ryker, and Reagan; sister, Gina Burks; and a host of family and friends.

Bill's memorial service will be held on March 14th at 11 a.m. at the Missionary Baptist Seminary @ 5224 Stage Coach Rd. in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
