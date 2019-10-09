|
Rick A. Baney, 60, of Conway, AR, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born April 14, 1959 in Goshen, Indiana to Tom and Sue Ann VanWinkle. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Evans, and his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Melissa Baney; his chidren, Taylor (Cole) Breeding, Alexander Baney and Emily Baney; his aunt, Nancy Harris, cousins, Gary, Debbie, Rob and Steve. He is also loved and cherished by many other friends and family.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Central Baptist Church at ????? Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Roller McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, AR. A private burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Conway, AR.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019