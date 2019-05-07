Ricky Jo Davis, 64, Conway, Arkansas passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee to Charles and Ruby Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruby Davis; and brother, James "Sonny" Davis.
Ricky is survived by his brother, Mike (Karen) Davis; sisters, Brenda Baxley, Judy (Buddy) Keough, Debbie (Gerald) Fisher; children, Amy (Tate) Moore, and Casey (Kerry) Davis; grandchildren, Kaylin (Skylar) Reynolds, Talon Moore, Landon Davis, Madi Davis, Cameron Davis; one soon to be great-grandchild, Rylin James Reynolds.
A memorial service will be held at Legacy Acres (100 Legacy Acres Drive, Conway, AR 72032), on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 6:00 P.M.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019