Ricky McNatt Obituary
Ricky McNatt, 63, of Conway, AR departed this life Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on June 12, 1956 in Fort Smith, AR to Allen Lee McNatt and the late Ann (Herring) McNatt.

Ricky is preceded in death by his mother Ann H. McNatt and a brother David Wayne McNatt.

He is survived by his father, Allen McNatt of Greenbrier, AR; two brothers Jimmy (Paula) McNatt and Anthony McNatt, all of Greenbrier, Arkansas and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, December 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Conway, Ar.

Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, Ar. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019
