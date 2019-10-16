|
|
Riley Grace Lentz left this world and entered the loving arms of Jesus on October 14, in Greenbrier, AR. Riley was born on October 24, 2000, to her loving parents, Jeff Lentz and Melissa Saban and big brother Jacob, who affectionally called her "Lolly". Riley was a vivacious little girl who loved her family, loved animals, and loved to laugh. Riley became a fierce warrior when at the age of 7 she was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. Every day for 11 years, Riley fought with a strength and determination that inspired others. She never complained, never quit; she smiled, laughed, and was full of joy. Riley was a light in this world spreading her love and grace to everyone around her. Riley is survived by her parents Jeff (Julie) Lentz and Melissa (Scott) Saban; brothers Jacob Lentz, Will Saban, and Isaac Hulse; sisters Stella Saban and Irelyn Lentz of Greenbrier, AR; grandparents Carolyn Cossey of Greenbrier, AR, and Jody Lentz of Conway, AR; life-long best friend Alyssa Bradley of Greenbrier, AR; close family friends Will and Brooke Fagan, Drake, Reed, and River; and a host of family, friends, and fellow warriors. Her memorial service will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, at oneChurch in Conway, AR. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Arkansas Children's Hospital Oncology Unit – especially Dr. Saylors, Dr. B, and nurse Catherine. Thank you to the therapists and friends at Pediatric Plus in Conway, AR. Thank you to Arkansas Hospice, and to all Riley's teachers over the past few years from the Greenbrier School District. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Riley's name to Arkansas Children's Hospital Oncology/Hemotology Unit.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019