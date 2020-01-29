|
|
Robbie Miller, 91, of Mayflower, passed peacefully in Conway, Arkansas on January 26, 2020. She was born April 13, 1928 in Mayflower to the late J.L. and Lillie Satterfield Miller. She was also preceded in death by her son, Allan Miller.
She is survived by her sons, Gale (Tommie) Miller, Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Monte Miller, Mayflower, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great- greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Thursday, January 30th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020