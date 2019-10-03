Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Crestlawn Memorial Park
Robert Eugene Irby


1950 - 2019
Robert Eugene Irby Obituary
Robert Eugene Irby, 69, of Conway, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born September 13, 1950 in Conway, Arkansas to the late Kenneth Luther and Beatrice Worm Irby. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Razobacks. He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debra Howard Irby, two daughters, Ashlea (David) Robinson and Jana Hampton, four granddaughters and five great grandchildren, three brothers, Ken, James and David Irby, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Graveside Service will be at 10:00AM Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund at PO Box 72, Conway, AR 72033 or online at www.sjse.org.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
