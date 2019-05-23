Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Glen Warren Sr.. View Sign Service Information Clinton Funeral Service 218 Highway 65 South Clinton , AR 72031 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mount Pleasant Methodist Church Service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Quitman , AR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Glen Warren Sr, 69, of Greenbrier, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2019. Born March 4, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Albert Glen and Cora Hugueley Warren. Bob worked for Walmart as a department supervisor and was a member of the Pickles Gap Baptist Church. In his spare time, he loved fishing, going out to eat, going for drives, sightseeing, but most of all, he loved his family.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Ann Kennedy Warren of the home; children, Robert G. Warren Jr (Holly) of Atlanta, Georgia, Charles L. Warren (Shelby) of Greenbrier, Arkansas; grandchildren, Caleb and Reilly Warren, as well as, many cousins, friends and other family members.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Quitman, Arkansas with Robert Warren Jr officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman.



Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.

Robert "Bob" Glen Warren Sr, 69, of Greenbrier, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 20, 2019. Born March 4, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Albert Glen and Cora Hugueley Warren. Bob worked for Walmart as a department supervisor and was a member of the Pickles Gap Baptist Church. In his spare time, he loved fishing, going out to eat, going for drives, sightseeing, but most of all, he loved his family.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Elizabeth Ann Kennedy Warren of the home; children, Robert G. Warren Jr (Holly) of Atlanta, Georgia, Charles L. Warren (Shelby) of Greenbrier, Arkansas; grandchildren, Caleb and Reilly Warren, as well as, many cousins, friends and other family members.Bob is preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church. Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Quitman, Arkansas with Robert Warren Jr officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Quitman.Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.

