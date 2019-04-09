Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. "Bob" Roberts. View Sign

Robert "Bob" H. Roberts, 82, of Greenbrier, AR, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was born August 22, 1936 in Greenbrier, AR to the late Haze Ezekiel and Letha Everlyn (Robertson) Roberts. Bob was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary (Roberts) Harrington and Elwanda (Roberts) Garrigus; and his nephew, Kendall Roberts.



Bob proudly served in the Army from 1956 to 1959. He worked and provided for his family as a carpenter in the union Local 690. Bob was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church in the Republican Community. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, coon hunting and showing blue tick coon hounds at dog shows. He was a very proud Papa of his grandkids and great-grandkids. Bob was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his spirited sense of humor.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving family, his wife of 57 years, Martha B. (Shaw) Roberts; sons, Robin (Leah) Roberts and Michael Alan (Rhonda) Roberts; daughter, Diane (Randy) McGinty; grandkids, Orrin Cardin, Ethan (Katie) Cardin, Michaela (Nathan) Woody, Brock Roberts, Evan Roberts, Will Roberts and Kallee King; great-grandkids, Cayden, Paisley, and Bowyn Cardin; brothers, George Roberts, Edward (Martha) Roberts, Larry Joe (Tina) Roberts and Jerry (Markeeta) Roberts; sister, Peggy Schultz and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm, Thursday, April 4th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Friday, April 5th at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier with interment to follow at Republican Cemetery in Greenbrier.



Special Thanks to the staff at the VA Hospital, AR Hospice, Greenbrier Senior Citizens, Meals on Wheels and St. Andrews Place.



