Well-known retired farmer Robert "Robbie" Howard Pond of
Stuttgart, Arkansas passed from this life on May 18, 2020 after a courageous
battle at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. Charismatic, fun-loving,
and gregarious, Robbie lived life to the fullest and would do anything to
help a friend or stranger in need. Notorious for his impromptu "routines",
Robbie had a way of making you laugh at the same joke or story, no matter
how many times you heard them.
A true son of the Grand Prairie and life-long resident of Stuttgart, Robbie
was born May 30, 1951 to James "Jimmy" and Dana (Woodall) Pond. Despite
running away from elementary school, he graduated from Stuttgart High School
as a member of the epic Class of 1969. He "studied" business at Arkansas
State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha before returning home
to work with his father and brother on the family farm (after brief stints
as a roughneck on the oil rigs and a lifeguard at the country clubs of East
Texas). A farmer for over 40 years, Robbie loved the smell of the soil as it
turned under the disc of a freshly worked field and his favorite time of day
was just before sunset after a hard day's work.
A lifetime member of FUMC Stuttgart, Robbie's sanctuary was being with God
in His creation in the great outdoors. He began commercial duck hunting with
his father at age 15, served as President of the McCollum Hunting Club at
Big Island for 25 years, and was a longtime supporter of several wildlife
conservation organizations. More than anything, Robbie enjoyed sharing his
passion with others and took countless individuals on their first and last
successful deer, turkey, and duck hunts. A fixture at Oaklawn Park, Robbie
was also a thoroughbred horse racing enthusiast and owner of Robert Pond
Stables where his horses were mostly longshots - always his favorites.
Following in his father's footsteps and with a deep sense of commitment to
his community, Robbie was a Director of the Board of Farmers and Merchants
Bank for more than 23 years, until his passing. He served on numerous
committees during that time, remaining focused and dedicated not only to
agriculture, but to the community at large, including business interests,
educational endeavors, and expansion of the bank across the state.
Most of all, Robbie cherished and entertained his family. He and his wife
Judy (Terry) Pond were married 39 years. His insurmountable legacy is also
carried on by his daughter Leah Foster and children Aiden (17), Emerson
(13), and Finn (11) of Hot Springs; son Blake (Ann) Pond, and children
Caroline (3) and Ben (17 months) of Little Rock; daughter Ashley (Dustin)
Capps and daughter Hallie (5 months) of England, AR; brother Kevin and
sister-in-law Ann (Gray) Pond of Stuttgart and nieces Adriane Hayes (Sam,
Anna, and Walker) of Raleigh, NC and Lauren Ferguson (Patrick) of Oxford,
MS; and mother-in-law Burnell Terry of Conway.
To be respectful of family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, there
will not be a traditional visitation, but those wanting to pay their
respects may do so from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22 at Turpin
Funeral Home in Stuttgart. A memorial service open to all will be held
Tuesday, May 26 at 2:00 pm at the outdoor chapel at Lone Tree Cemetery in
Stuttgart.
For those wishing to leave a memorial, please consider First United
Methodist Church of Stuttgart, the Museum of the Grand Prairie, and the
Leukemia Lymphoma Society at pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie
pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie> .
Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.
Stuttgart, Arkansas passed from this life on May 18, 2020 after a courageous
battle at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. Charismatic, fun-loving,
and gregarious, Robbie lived life to the fullest and would do anything to
help a friend or stranger in need. Notorious for his impromptu "routines",
Robbie had a way of making you laugh at the same joke or story, no matter
how many times you heard them.
A true son of the Grand Prairie and life-long resident of Stuttgart, Robbie
was born May 30, 1951 to James "Jimmy" and Dana (Woodall) Pond. Despite
running away from elementary school, he graduated from Stuttgart High School
as a member of the epic Class of 1969. He "studied" business at Arkansas
State University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha before returning home
to work with his father and brother on the family farm (after brief stints
as a roughneck on the oil rigs and a lifeguard at the country clubs of East
Texas). A farmer for over 40 years, Robbie loved the smell of the soil as it
turned under the disc of a freshly worked field and his favorite time of day
was just before sunset after a hard day's work.
A lifetime member of FUMC Stuttgart, Robbie's sanctuary was being with God
in His creation in the great outdoors. He began commercial duck hunting with
his father at age 15, served as President of the McCollum Hunting Club at
Big Island for 25 years, and was a longtime supporter of several wildlife
conservation organizations. More than anything, Robbie enjoyed sharing his
passion with others and took countless individuals on their first and last
successful deer, turkey, and duck hunts. A fixture at Oaklawn Park, Robbie
was also a thoroughbred horse racing enthusiast and owner of Robert Pond
Stables where his horses were mostly longshots - always his favorites.
Following in his father's footsteps and with a deep sense of commitment to
his community, Robbie was a Director of the Board of Farmers and Merchants
Bank for more than 23 years, until his passing. He served on numerous
committees during that time, remaining focused and dedicated not only to
agriculture, but to the community at large, including business interests,
educational endeavors, and expansion of the bank across the state.
Most of all, Robbie cherished and entertained his family. He and his wife
Judy (Terry) Pond were married 39 years. His insurmountable legacy is also
carried on by his daughter Leah Foster and children Aiden (17), Emerson
(13), and Finn (11) of Hot Springs; son Blake (Ann) Pond, and children
Caroline (3) and Ben (17 months) of Little Rock; daughter Ashley (Dustin)
Capps and daughter Hallie (5 months) of England, AR; brother Kevin and
sister-in-law Ann (Gray) Pond of Stuttgart and nieces Adriane Hayes (Sam,
Anna, and Walker) of Raleigh, NC and Lauren Ferguson (Patrick) of Oxford,
MS; and mother-in-law Burnell Terry of Conway.
To be respectful of family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, there
will not be a traditional visitation, but those wanting to pay their
respects may do so from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22 at Turpin
Funeral Home in Stuttgart. A memorial service open to all will be held
Tuesday, May 26 at 2:00 pm at the outdoor chapel at Lone Tree Cemetery in
Stuttgart.
For those wishing to leave a memorial, please consider First United
Methodist Church of Stuttgart, the Museum of the Grand Prairie, and the
Leukemia Lymphoma Society at pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie
pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie> .
Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on May 22, 2020.