Well-known retired farmer Robert "Robbie" Howard Pond ofStuttgart, Arkansas passed from this life on May 18, 2020 after a courageousbattle at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. Charismatic, fun-loving,and gregarious, Robbie lived life to the fullest and would do anything tohelp a friend or stranger in need. Notorious for his impromptu "routines",Robbie had a way of making you laugh at the same joke or story, no matterhow many times you heard them.A true son of the Grand Prairie and life-long resident of Stuttgart, Robbiewas born May 30, 1951 to James "Jimmy" and Dana (Woodall) Pond. Despiterunning away from elementary school, he graduated from Stuttgart High Schoolas a member of the epic Class of 1969. He "studied" business at ArkansasState University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha before returning hometo work with his father and brother on the family farm (after brief stintsas a roughneck on the oil rigs and a lifeguard at the country clubs of EastTexas). A farmer for over 40 years, Robbie loved the smell of the soil as itturned under the disc of a freshly worked field and his favorite time of daywas just before sunset after a hard day's work.A lifetime member of FUMC Stuttgart, Robbie's sanctuary was being with Godin His creation in the great outdoors. He began commercial duck hunting withhis father at age 15, served as President of the McCollum Hunting Club atBig Island for 25 years, and was a longtime supporter of several wildlifeconservation organizations. More than anything, Robbie enjoyed sharing hispassion with others and took countless individuals on their first and lastsuccessful deer, turkey, and duck hunts. A fixture at Oaklawn Park, Robbiewas also a thoroughbred horse racing enthusiast and owner of Robert PondStables where his horses were mostly longshots - always his favorites.Following in his father's footsteps and with a deep sense of commitment tohis community, Robbie was a Director of the Board of Farmers and MerchantsBank for more than 23 years, until his passing. He served on numerouscommittees during that time, remaining focused and dedicated not only toagriculture, but to the community at large, including business interests,educational endeavors, and expansion of the bank across the state.Most of all, Robbie cherished and entertained his family. He and his wifeJudy (Terry) Pond were married 39 years. His insurmountable legacy is alsocarried on by his daughter Leah Foster and children Aiden (17), Emerson(13), and Finn (11) of Hot Springs; son Blake (Ann) Pond, and childrenCaroline (3) and Ben (17 months) of Little Rock; daughter Ashley (Dustin)Capps and daughter Hallie (5 months) of England, AR; brother Kevin andsister-in-law Ann (Gray) Pond of Stuttgart and nieces Adriane Hayes (Sam,Anna, and Walker) of Raleigh, NC and Lauren Ferguson (Patrick) of Oxford,MS; and mother-in-law Burnell Terry of Conway.To be respectful of family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, therewill not be a traditional visitation, but those wanting to pay theirrespects may do so from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, May 22 at TurpinFuneral Home in Stuttgart. A memorial service open to all will be heldTuesday, May 26 at 2:00 pm at the outdoor chapel at Lone Tree Cemetery inStuttgart.For those wishing to leave a memorial, please consider First UnitedMethodist Church of Stuttgart, the Museum of the Grand Prairie, and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie pages.lls.org/ltn/gat/littlerk20/TeamRobbie> .Please go to www.turpin-co.com to sign the online guestbook.