|
|
Robert "Roddy" King, age 76 of Conway, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, Feb 8, 2020. He was born November 2, 1943, in Searcy, AR, to the late Bobby and Erma King.
Roddy was a faithful servant of Christ, including being a Pastor for over 20 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and friend. Roddy loved the outdoors and nature, always searching for unique birds and wildlife. He also loved making canes and was always on the lookout for the perfect one, even up to his final day on earth. He was a talented artist, and had just in the last few years resumed his cherished drawings.
Roddy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sharon King of Conway; sister, Kathy Adkisson of Little Rock; and niece/nephew, April and Alasdair of NY; former wife and mother of his children, Gayola Porterfield of Conway; daughter, Kelli Dalton (Kyle) of Little Rock; son, Clint King (Marie) of Mt. Vernon; son, Monty King (Callie) of Naylor; daughter, Amanda Ney (Chris) of Austin, TX; stepdaughter, Courtney White (Andy) of Carbondale, IL; stepson, Stephen Mullins of Conway; grandchildren, Maggie Wells, Katie Wells, Alec King, Julia King, Claire King, Max King, George Ney, Gabe Yarbro, Avery Yarbro, Alexandra Yarbro, Cole Mullins, Karson Mullins, Lucinda Mullins, Bailey White and Corey White.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church or the .
Visitation will be at 6:00 to 8:00pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral service will be 1:00pm, February 12, 2020, at Roller-McNutt, interment to follow at Hawthicket Cemetery in Mt. Vernon.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020