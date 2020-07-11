1/1
Robert "Bobby Joe" Luyet
1942 - 2020
Robert "Bobby Joe" Luyet, 78 of Conway, AR, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born March 7, 1942, in Conway, AR, to Emil and Julia (Dussex) Luyet. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia Luyet Casey and brother, David Luyet.

Robert was the owner of Bob's Redbird for 17 years. He worked for Lindsey Petroleum and Coulson Oil. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a 3rd degree, Knights of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over 60 years, Wilma (Pate) Luyet; sons, Michael J. Luyet and Robert J. "Rob" Luyet, Jr.; daughter Belinda Miller Rappold (Robert); grandchildren, Julia Brown (David), Bryan Pierce (Amber), Aaron Miller, Marcus Luyet, Austin Luyet (Alex) and Emma Luyet; great-grandchildren, Chea Miller, Cadron Brown, Ashlyn Pierce. Sisters, Vivian Luyet Bates, Carolyn Luyet Hopkins (Bobby), and Dorothy Luyet Pate (Bob); brother, Raymond Luyet (Betty). He is also survived by many other friends and relatives that love him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, with a Rosary starting at 6:00pm. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park.


Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
