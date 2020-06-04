Robert "Robby" Raymond Taylor was taken from us way too soon on May 28, 2020. He was born October 25, 2010 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He was a sweet, loveable, funny little boy who was always smiling. He enjoyed trying out different sports & loved that he was talented at gymnastics. He loved the rings and parallel bars the most. Many have said that he would give the last of what he had, to make someone smile. He loved to be goofy, singing and dancing around the house and giving his sisters a hard time.

He was loved by his family, school families, community family, and his dad's Military family. He will be missed beyond what words can describe.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Susan Martin; great-grandparents, Donald & Donnita Martin, Dorthy Stapp Cargil (John) & Douglas Taylor (Ruby), Burl & Bobbie Taylor, and Rodney Cormier; and by his great-uncle, Timmy Soileau.

He leaves behind his parents, Robert and Lyndsay Taylor; sisters, Carly and Chloe; grandparents, Dave & Carlene Taylor; grandfather, Robert Taylor Sr.; guardian grandparents; his aunt, Jenny Vetter; uncle, Bob Vetter; and his cousin, Rob and Don & Patsy McClanahan; aunt, Karen Venable (Chris); cousins, Jenna & Blake; uncle, Michael Martin (Erica); uncle, Brian McClanahan (Katherine); aunt, Amy (Clint); great-grandmother, Mary Cormier, great-aunts, Charlene Roy (Bruce), Madeline Soileau, Tiffany Barrere (Todd) Jean Prater, Loretta Taylor, Sharon Coats (Tommy); great-great-uncle, Dave Cullum. Great-uncle, Donald Martin; great-aunts, Regina Richard (Mark), Edna Taylor and great-uncle, Eric Taylor (Stephanie). Many Cousins and so many friends.

The services will be held on Friday, June 5th 2020, at 2:00pm at Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 6 Garland Springs Rd, Mount Vernon, AR, 72111.

The Taylor family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their local community and former communities for their outpouring of love and support and wonderful stories about Robby.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office Dispatch, Deputies, Investigators, Sherriff Tim Ryals and Chief Deputy Matt Rice. They all have demonstrated professionalism while showing love to our family during the darkest time of our lives.

A special thank you to Faulkner County Sherriff's Office Chaplain Andrew Watson for loving and investing in our family and performing the service.

