Graveside services for Robert S. "Bob" Vugrin, 80 of Corinth, is set for Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Magnolia Funeral Home in Corinth, MS. Bob was born July 23, 1938 in Chicago, IL and passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in Corinth, MS. He retired from ITT after working there in drafting and design. Bob is of the Christian faith and a U. S. Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ernestine Bostic Vugrin of Corinth; sons, Ronald D. Vugrin and wife Sofie of Millington, TN, Richard T. Vugrin and Tamara Price Vugrin of Aurora , CO and Robert J. Vugrin of Corinth, MS ; 4 grandchildren, Collin Vugrin, Eli Vugrin, Amy Northrop and husband Eric and Sean Taing; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Stanley A. Vugrin; mother, Jessie L. Keller Vugrin and brother, William R. "Bill Vugrin and wife Joyce Sobus Vugrin. Bro. Frank Fason will officiate the graveside service in Conway, Arkansas. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert S. "Bob" Vugrin.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 14, 2019