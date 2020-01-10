|
|
Retired Army Master Sgt. Robert Thomas Rolf, 74, of Conway died Jan. 8, 2020, at Conway Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 9, 1945, he was a son of the late Joseph Ferdinand Rolf and Edith Hammett Rolf of Little Rock.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Allen Rolf, and two sisters, Margaret Ann Tate-Lee and Barbara Jean Hartsell.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Lee Stonesifer Rolf of Conway; three daughters, Andrea Dawn Rolf of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Meredith Leigh Rolf of North Little Rock, and Kimberly Ellen Rolf of Fayetteville; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert never met a stranger and will be remembered by many. He and Carol were motorcycle enthusiasts and enjoyed many years of riding along Route 66 and throughout the United States. As an entrepreneur and home chef, he developed and marketed Curly-Bob's Special Sauce and Curly-Bob's Special Rub.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no funeral. A private ceremony with full military honors will be held at Arkansas State Veterans Ceremony in North Little Rock, Ark.
Memorials may be made to your local chapter (John H. Dunn Chapter 10, 1490 S. Donaghey in Conway) or to the veterans organization of our choice.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Jan. 10, 2020