Robyn Janet Duff-Jones

Robyn Janet Duff-Jones Obituary
Robyn Janette Duff-Jones, 33 of Vilonia passed from this life to the next on February 14, 2020. Robyn is proceeded by her grandparents, Luther Ridling, Imolee Coffey and H.L. Duff; stepfather, James (Buddy) Rowe and stepbrother, Scott Rowe.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Janice and Harold Reed; sons Taylor Zane Smith and James Morgan Jones;daughter, Kaitlyn Diane Jones; sisters, Brandy and husband Dean Douglas, Melissa Cormier and fiancé Richie Ryerson; stepsisters, Dana and Jennifer Rowe; Nieces Bralee, Madelynn Ritchie, Raeli Ryerson and father, Earnest Duff along with numerous friends and family.
Services will be held at New Life Church in Conway on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 2:00PM

Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Feb. 18, 2020
