Rodney Wendell Mize went to his eternal home April 3, 2019, where he is enjoying the freedom of movement and sight after a 13 year battle with Alzheimer's and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born November 16, 1934 in West Blockton, Alabama to Charles Wendell Mize and Martha Elizabeth Henderson Mize.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Herma Jean Hurd Mize; his daughter, Renee Jean Mize; two sons, Billy Wendell Mize (Melinda), Lance Waland Mize (Anita); one sister, Conye Elizabeth Mize Johnson; and two nephews, (Keith and Craig); six grandchildren, Kirby Randall Mize (Ashton), Cory Wendell Mize (Karen), Amanda Christine Mize Leland (John), Ryan Patrick Mize (Brittany), Selena Fay Kelsay (Matt), Jessica Lynn Eardman (Jack); and twenty-two great-grandchildren.



Rodney worked in pipeline construction with his father following graduation from Russellville High School, and he continued following his father's retirement. After 22 years traveling in several states, he bought a service station-car wash in Vilonia where his sons joined him part-time. Finally, he worked at Conway Corporation for 24 years before he took early retirement for health reasons.



His retirement years were spent hunting, fishing, gardening, raising chickens and rabbits, reading, watching TV and entertaining grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Diane Mize and his parents.



