|
|
|
Ron E. Garner, 70, of Conway, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, at UAMS in Little Rock, AR.
Ron is survived by his spouse of 35 years, Kathleen; his children, Matt (Grace), Whitney Dillon (Jeremy), Caitlin Craig; grandson Collin Craig; and siblings Roger Garner (Grace), David Garner, Stacy Welter (Tim), and Brett Garner (Melissa).
Ron was born on October 16th, 1949, in St. Louis, MO. He was the son of Bob and Burda Garner, both of whom went to be with the Lord earlier this year. Ron and Kathleen lived in California before moving to Conway, AR to raise their three children.
Ron was an avid golfer, and he enjoyed spending his free time golfing with his closest friends and family. His proudest moments were spent teaching his kids and grandson the game of golf. He also enjoyed taking his grandson Collin on rides in his golf cart.
He and his son Matt had a special bond, talking each morning. They enjoyed discussing sports and news together to start the day. Ron's favorite teams were the UCLA Bruins, LA Dodgers, and the LA Rams. He enjoyed coaching for the Conway City Youth in his earlier years.
A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Friday, November 1st at Griffin Leggett Funeral Home, 1751 Dave Ward Dr, in Conway AR. Family and friends are invited to join us for a celebration of life immediately following the memorial service at Conway Country Club.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019