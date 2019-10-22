|
|
Ronald Dwight Burkett, 59, of Vilonia, AR, went to be with the Lord, Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born June 16, 1960, in Conway, AR, to Dwight Burkett and Juanita (Stevenson) Garner. Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Burkett; sister, Cathy Burkett; and granddaughter, Raelynn Mills.
Ronnie was of the Baptist faith. He devoted his life to his family and taking special care of his beloved cats. Ronnie also enjoyed watching wrestling and playing guitar. He had a spirited nature. Ronnie was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his baby face, his blue eyes and his great sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his mother, Juanita (Leo) Garner of Conway; sons, Eric (Zena) Burkett of Conway and Jeremy Burkett of McCrory; daughter, Suzanne (Mack) Mills of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Zi'ana, Nathan and Makayla Burkett and Nathaniel, Kailynn and Cason Mills; sister, Rebecca (Marlon) Johnson of Vilonia; brother, Dwayne Burkett of Quitman; stepmother, Shirley Burkett of Hot Springs; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers that family asks that donations be made to
The ALS Association Arkansas Chapter
1200 West Walnut - Suite 2406-08 - Rogers, AR 72756
(479) 621-8700
Or
The Faulkner County Humane Society
P.O. Box 1055
Conway, AR 72058
Graveside service will be at 11:00am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Beryl Cemetery in Vilonia.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019