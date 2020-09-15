Ronald Lee McKaskle



Greenbrier, AR age 73 passed away on September 11, 2020. Ronald was born December 21, 1946 in San Francisco, CA the son of the late Melvin and Zadie Roland McKaskle. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Meshelle (Scott) Helms, Jennifer (Jeremy) Briggs and Rebecca(Cory) Duncan; grandsons, Dylan Briggs, Jacob Helms and Jayden Duncan; ex-wife, Virginia McKaskle; several cousins and dear friends, Danny Smith and Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox. Ronald proudly served in the US Navy and the US Coast Guard and was the recipient of many metals including the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.



A celebration of life service will be held Thursday September 17, 2020 2:00 PM at the First Assembly of God, 851 Highway 64 E, Vilonia, AR . Brother Freddie Mark Wilcox will be officiating.



