Ronald Michael Rountree, 53, of Vilonia, AR passed away February 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family, Mr. Rountree was born January 18, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY. He is preceded in death by his dad, Richard Rountree, and his sister, Christine Ellington. Ronald loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Vivian Rountree of Vilonia, AR; mother, Patricia Rountree of Jacksonville, AR; father, Ronald (Karen) Bennett of Utah; two sons, Zachary (Samantha) Bevill of Maumelle, AR, Lance (Lisa) Rountree of Vilonia, AR; daughter, Autumn Rountree of Vilonia, AR; two brothers, David (Lorraine) Brown of Connecticut, Michael Brown of Jacksonville, AR; and four grandchildren, Tryceson Bevill, Lincoln Bevill, Sutton Bevill, and Iva Rountree.



Visitation will be held Thursday evening February 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rosewood Cremation and Funeral Service, 438 Hwy 64 East, Conway, AR.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cowboy Church in Vilonia with Pastor Michael Reece. Burial will follow at Beryl Cemetery in Vilonia, AR with Father Jeff Herbert officiating.



Arrangements are under the direction of Rosewood Cremation and Funeral.



301 E. Broadway

Morrilton , AR 72110

